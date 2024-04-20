 Greater Noida: Nigerian national assaulted, police launch probe - Hindustan Times
Greater Noida: Nigerian national assaulted, police launch probe

ByHTC
Apr 21, 2024 06:20 AM IST

While the foreigner did not approach the police with any complaint, police took suo motu cognisance of the matter after the video surfaced

Greater Noida: A Nigerian national was allegedly assaulted by two men in Greater Noida on Saturday, following which a video of the injured foreigner surfaced on social media, officers said.

A police team has been formed to arrest the suspects, the foreigner suffered injuries while running away from the two brokers. (Representative image)

Taking cognizance of the video, police launched a probe and found that the foreigner, identified as Khalifa (single name), 28, who came to India six weeks ago, was allegedly assaulted by two people ----- Pramod and Lalit (only first names known) -- both real estate agents, they added.

Khalifa had taken two houses on rent through Pramod and Lalit in Supertech Golf Country Society under Rabupura police station jurisdiction. Their brokerage fee of 40,000 was not paid by Khalifa and it led to a dispute between the two sides, informed assistant commissioner of police-4 (Greater Noida) Sarthak Sengar.

“On Saturday, the three met in the society following which the Nigerian was allegedly assaulted by Pramod and Lalit, who later fled from the spot. Khalifa was rushed to a hospital where he is under treatment,” the officer said.

While the foreigner did not approach the police with any complaint, police have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after the video surfaced, and are registering an FIR under charges of assault, against the suspects, he added.

A police team has been formed to arrest the suspects. Khalifa has suffered injuries on his forehead and abdomen, said another senior officer part of the investigation.

“During inquiry it was found that while running away from the two brokers, he tumbled and had a fall, which resulted in some deep injuries. However, doctors have told police that he will be discharged from the hospital in a day. Further investigation is underway,” the officer informed.

News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida: Nigerian national assaulted, police launch probe
