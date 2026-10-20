Hit-and-run: 11-year-old girl killed as tractor-trolley hits scooter

Ghaziabad: An 11-year-old girl, riding pillion to her brother on a scooter, was mowed down after their vehicle was hit by an allegedly rashly driven tractor-trolley in the Niti Khand area of Indirapuram on Monday afternoon, Ghaziabad police officials said, adding that the driver fled the spot while leaving his truck behind.

According to police, the brother-sister duo was headed to a market. The incident took place just as they reached a road behind a mall at around 12.30pm. (Representational image)

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According to police, the brother-sister duo was headed to a market. The incident took place just as they reached a road behind a mall at around 12.30pm.

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“The tractor-trolley was being rashly driven, and it hit the scooter from side. As a result, the scooter fell, and the girl riding pillion came under the wheels of the trolley. She suffered severe injuries,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Indirapuram circle, said.

“Locals informed the police, and the injured girl was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. Her brother, aged about 18 years, escaped with minor injuries (without requiring hospitalisation),” the ACP added.

“The victim girl was a resident of Ahima Khand 2 in Indirapuram. Her family has refused post-mortem examination and has not given any formal complaint about the incident so far… We are scanning the CCTVs to get the exact sequence of the incident leading to the accident, and our teams are also trying to trace the absconding tractor driver,” the ACP said.

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