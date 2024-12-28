Manmohan Singh death: Launch of Delhi RRTS stretch postponed

The inauguration of a 13-km stretch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for December 29, has been postponed indefinitely, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The 13-km stretch of the RRTS to be inaugurated is between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 13-km stretch of the RRTS to be inaugurated is between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Sahibabad in Ghaziabad.

Also Read: RRTS may start ops in Delhi by January 2025, trial underway

Police said that event was cancelled as former PM Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night, following which the Union government declared a seven-day mourning in his honour.

“PM Modi’s programme stands cancelled for December 29, and there is no information with us about any future dates so far,” said additional police commissioner Rajesh Kumar.

Earlier, Ghaziabad police had imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in eight police station areas in the district in preparation for Modi’s visit, and senior bureaucrats, including Meerut divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J also visited the site on Friday to oversee arrangements.

Also Read: NCRTC applies for final safety inspection for Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar RRTS corridor

Trains operating on the RRTS corridor have been named Namo Bharat. They currently operate over a 42km stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut South, covering nine stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

With the operationalisation of Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, the operational length will increase to 54 km with 11 RRTS stations.