Loni: 21-year-old arrested for role in kidnapping, shooting man

Ghaziabad: Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly being part of a group that shot and kidnapped a 42-year-old man in Loni on May 30, officials said. Based on Singh’s family complaint, an FIR was registered against five named suspects and other unidentified persons under BNS sections for kidnapping and attempted murder. All suspects are residents of Ganauli. (Getty Images)

Omkar Singh, a resident of Ganauli village, was on his way to a market around 7am when he was allegedly shot several times and kidnapped in a Swift car at a railway underpass at Loni’s Khadkhadi. Police found six to seven spent bullets and bloodstains at the site.

Based on Singh’s family complaint, an FIR was registered against five named suspects and other unidentified persons under BNS sections for kidnapping and attempted murder. All suspects are residents of Ganauli.

Following the incident, residents of Ganauli and Singh’s family members have been protesting, demanding his recovery and the suspects’ arrest.

The arrested accused said he was among the four who shot Singh and placed his body in the boot of the car.

DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT, “The accused drove towards Meerut and disposed of the body in the upper Ganga canal near Pooth Khas. The arrested suspect confessed that Singh was murdered, but we are yet to recover his body. Search operation is underway.”

Police said a recovered body in Bulandshahr was shown to Singh’s family on Thursday, but they did not identify it as him.

Officials said Singh’s son, Devansh, was allegedly attacked by a group of suspects from his village May 20 following a road rage-related altercation. A complaint was filed at the Loni police station on May 21, but an FIR was registered on May 30, hours after his father was shot and kidnapped.

ACP Siddharth Gautam said a panchayat was held on May 29 to settle the dispute. However, an argument broke out and Omkar allegedly slapped one of the suspects and his father, escalating tensions. “The accused subsequently conspired to kill Singh, tracked his movement in the morning of May 30, shot him 6-7 times and fled with him in the car.”

Investigators said the absconding suspects moved to different locations in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar and cities in Haryana and Uttarakhand.

“Our teams are trying to trace them. Till Thursday, we arrested 17 different persons who gave shelter to the absconding suspects,” DCP added.