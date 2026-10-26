Man, 30, dies after truck hits his bike near Guldhar RRTS station in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man was crushed to death after a construction material-laden truck allegedly hit his motorcycle near the Guldhar RRTS station in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light late Saturday around 11pm after locals alerted police on emergency helpline about a man lying in a pool of blood next to his damaged motorcycle near Guldhar station. (Representational image)

The incident came to light late Saturday around 11pm after locals alerted police on emergency helpline about a man lying in a pool of blood next to his damaged motorcycle near Guldhar station. A team from Madhuban Bapudham police station reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

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During preliminary investigation, police identified the victim as Bhupendra Pratap Singh, 30, originally from Auraiya, after unlocking his phone with experts’ help and contacting his family members.

“It was found that Singh worked at a private firm and resided in Ghaziabad. On Saturday night, he was returning home from Duhai village on his motorcycle, when a truck loaded with construction material hit his motorbike. Due to collision, Singh came under the truck’s wheels and suffered severe injuries,” said Ramkishan, station house officer of Madhuban Bapudham police station.

Police said the truck driver fed the spot while abandoning the vehicle. The truck was seized and a case was registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324 (causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Madhuban Bapudham police station. Efforts are underway to nab the driver, it added.