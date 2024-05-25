Man arrested, fined 35,000 for shooting stunt video in moving car

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and slapped with a fine of ₹35,000 after a video of him performing stunts in a moving SUV was widely shared on social media platforms on Friday, officers said. The online video purportedly showed him doing a stunt in his car outside a university in Sector 125 and it was uploaded on social media on March 1. (HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as Prince Mavi, the son of a businessman residing in Hari Nagar, Delhi.

Police said the online video purportedly showed him doing a stunt in his car outside a university in Sector 125. It was uploaded on social media on March 1, they said, adding that they will submit a report to the regional transport office (RTO) asking for suspension of the driver’s licence.

“On Friday, a seven second video of a man doing stunts in a SUV with tinted glasses was shared on social media. The driver allegedly spooked passersby by charging at them in the SUV and then suddenly applying the brakes,” said Pramod Kumar Singh, station house officer (Sector 126).

“We identified him as Mavi and picked him up. He told us that he made the video “just for fun”,” said SHO Kumar, adding that he was arrested on Friday for endangering life of others and violating traffic rules.

It also came to fore that someone downloaded the video and circulated it on social media, the officer added.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the alleged video.

Mavi has 10,000 followers on his Instagram page, which features his multiple stunt videos.

The Noida traffic police also fined him ₹35,000 for dangerous driving, faulty number plate, tinted glass, and violation of pollution norms.

“We have issued an e-challan of ₹35,000 for the violation of traffic rules,” said assistant commissioner of police, Noida (traffic), Rajeev Kumar.

