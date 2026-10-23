Man booked for abetment to suicide after 18-yr-old woman death

Noida: Months after an 18-year-old woman hanged herself at her relative’s home in a village located near Noida’s Sector 73 in May, a Kanpur-based man has been booked on charges of abetment to suicide over the death, police said on Thursday.

The step came as the victim family accused the suspect of sexual and mental harassment, said officials. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The step came as the victim family accused the suspect of sexual and mental harassment, said officials.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to police, the woman, originally from Kanpur Dehat, was a forensic science student at a Mathura university. She died on May 14 while staying at a relatives’ house in Sarfabad village where she had come to appear for an exam.

In his police complaint, her father said, “My daughter was sexually and mentally harassed by a man, who introduced himself as a leader of a political party…She was befriended and pressurised for marriage by the suspect. In November 2025, I also received a message from her that the suspect assaulted her,” reads the FIR, seen by HT.

The family has alleged that the suspect was pressuring her to marry after she turned 18, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “On the day of the incident, the man approached our home to inform us that my daughter was going to end her life by hanging herself,” the victim’s father said in the FIR, adding, “Due to constant threat and fear, my daughter ended her life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On the day of the incident, the man approached our home to inform us that my daughter was going to end her life by hanging herself,” the victim’s father said in the FIR, adding, “Due to constant threat and fear, my daughter ended her life.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said they have seized the victim’s phone and efforts are underway to retrieve its data.

“We are waiting for data retrieval from the victim’s phone. Meanwhile, on the victim family’s allegations a case under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspect, and a team is being formed to nab him in Kanpur,” said Pramod Kumar Shukla, station house officer, Sector 113 police station.

Police officials, however, said that they are yet to ascertain if the suspect is related to any political party and a team has been formed to arrest him from Kanpur while the investigation is underway.