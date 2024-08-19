Man chased, shot dead by five in Greater Noida; 1 arrested

A 24-year-old businessman was allegedly chased down and shot dead by a group of five men on an isolated stretch in Greater Noida, police officers said on Sunday. The duo was attacked at around 6.45pm near a junction in Luksar area under the jurisdiction of Ecotech 1 police station. The two were travelling in their car for some work when the men attacked them. (Representative image)

The deceased was identified as Vinay Singh, a resident of the Luksar area in Kasna, said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida. He was driving his car when his vehicle was waylaid by the suspects, who were also in a four-wheeler. His 28-year-old cousin, Vijay Singh, who was with him at the time of the attack was also injured when the men allegedly assaulted them, police said.

Police said that the murder took place due to an old enmity. A murder case was registered in this connection.

In a late-night operation, the Greater Noida police arrested one of the suspects after a gunfight around 9pm.

“When a police team was checking in Omicron 1 in Greater Noida, a Marukti Suzuki Swift without any registration number was spotted in the area. When police tried to stop the suspicious car, the suspect, identified as Sundar Nagar, 38, a resident of Luksar, tried to escape the spot and took the car into an isolated place in the green belt,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida, adding that when police chased them, Nagar fired at police, and in retaliatory fire he sustained bullet injuries to his leg.

“One of his accomplices, who is yet to be identified, managed to flee the spot. Police recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a car from his possession. He is a history-sheeter, and cases like attempt to murder, assault, fraud and rioting were registered against him at various police stations in the district,” the officer said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the other four suspects.

According to officers, the duo was attacked at around 6.45pm near a junction in Luksar area under the jurisdiction of Ecotech 1 police station. The two were travelling in their car for some work when the men attacked them.

“On Saturday, at around 6.45 pm, when Vinay, along with his cousin Vijay, was going out for some work, the suspects, who were also travelling by car, waylaid their vehicle and stopped them near a junction in Luksar area,” said an officer, requesting anonymity, adding that the men hurled abuses at them over an old rivalry and started assaulting them.

“During the fight, the two brothers somehow managed to escape and ran in opposite directions. Vijay ran towards the Luksar police outpost, while Vinay went towards Kasna area. The suspects chased down Vinay and fired four rounds at him,” said Kasna station hosue officer, Vinod Kumar.

Vinay sustained three bullet injuries to the abdomen and one to the head. The suspects fled the spot. When Vijay reached the Luksar police outpost, senior officials were alerted and a team rushed to the spot.

“Vinay was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said ADCP Kumar.

Police identified four of the suspects as Nitin, Shekhar, Akash (single names), and Sundar Nagar while the identity of the fifth one remained was yet to be known. “All suspects are residents of Luksar area,” said ADCP Kumar, adding that seven teams were formed to nab the suspects.

Police investigation found that a dispute took place between the deceased and Nitin two to three days back, the officer said. The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem examination. On Sunday morning, Vinay’s family members and neighbours staged a protest on Kasna road, demanding speedy investigation. After assurance from the police, protest was ended and the last rites were conducted peacefully, said Kumar.

A case under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kasna police station and further investigation is underway, police said.