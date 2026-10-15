Man crushed to death by container truck in Gr Noida; driver flees

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was crushed to death after a container truck ran over him in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Tuesday night, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene.

According to police, the truck driver left the injured man bleeding on the road and parked the truck at a yard, a truck repair shop. (Representational image)

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Police identified the victim as Kuldeep Prajapati, a resident of Shivrajpur in Surajpur, Greater Noida. He worked as a daily wager.

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On Tuesday, around 8.30pm, Prajapati was sitting at a turn close to his home just when a container truck allegedly driven rashly, crushed him to death.

According to police, the truck driver left the injured man bleeding on the road and parked the truck at a yard, a truck repair shop.

“A team was rushed to the spot after receiving information from locals on emergency helpline. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead,” said an investigator.

“Following the incident, all the employees at the yard where the truck was parked vacated the premises,” the investigator added.

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{{^usCountry}} After locals identified the truck, police seized it and registered a case at the Surajpur police station against the unidentified truck driver under sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After locals identified the truck, police seized it and registered a case at the Surajpur police station against the unidentified truck driver under sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}