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Man crushed to death by container truck in Gr Noida; driver flees

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was crushed to death after a container truck ran over him in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Tuesday night, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 07:48:10 IST
By Arun Singh
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Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was crushed to death after a container truck ran over him in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Tuesday night, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene.

According to police, the truck driver left the injured man bleeding on the road and parked the truck at a yard, a truck repair shop. (Representational image)
According to police, the truck driver left the injured man bleeding on the road and parked the truck at a yard, a truck repair shop. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Kuldeep Prajapati, a resident of Shivrajpur in Surajpur, Greater Noida. He worked as a daily wager.

On Tuesday, around 8.30pm, Prajapati was sitting at a turn close to his home just when a container truck allegedly driven rashly, crushed him to death.

According to police, the truck driver left the injured man bleeding on the road and parked the truck at a yard, a truck repair shop.

“A team was rushed to the spot after receiving information from locals on emergency helpline. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead,” said an investigator.

“Following the incident, all the employees at the yard where the truck was parked vacated the premises,” the investigator added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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