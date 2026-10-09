Man shot dead in Jewar, six booked for murder

GREATER NOIDA: A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Jahangeerpur in Jewar on Wednesday night by an unknown person, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as Imran, a Jahangeerpur resident. (Representative photo)

Police identified the victim as Imran, a Jahangeerpur resident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival.

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The body was sent for postmortem. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police registered a case against six suspects, Anees, Nafis, Arif, Chand, Yunus and Jaan Mohammad, under relevant sections of the law.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida, Santosh Kumar, said police teams were formed to trace and arrest the suspects.

“Around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, police received information that a person had been shot in Jahangeerpur. A local police team reached the spot and rushed the injured man to a private hospital, where he was declared dead,” said the ADCP.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the killing are currently being investigated and the exact motive would become clearer after the suspects are nabbed.

The investigation has also turned towards Imran’s past. According to police, he had been jailed in connection with a murder case in 2021. Officers are examining his previous criminal record, disputes and other possible enmities to determine whether the latest attack was connected to an earlier incident.