A massive fire broke out at a four-storey factory manufacturing artificial plastic flowers in Noida's Sector 6 early Monday, spreading across all floors of the building. The blaze was brought under control after nearly 10 hours of firefighting operations, with no casualties reported, officials said.

25 fire tenders deployed as massive blaze engulfs four-storey factory in Noida (HT Photo) more less

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Fire officials received information about the blaze from local residents at around 1.10 am on Monday, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

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According to firefighters, the large quantity of plastic material stored inside the factory allowed the flames to spread rapidly across all four floors and the basement.

As many as 25 fire tenders from Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad were deployed to contain the blaze, along with private fire tenders. Firefighters also used specialised equipment, including an articulating water tower, thermal imaging cameras and firefighting robots, to tackle the fire.

"We deployed 25 fire tenders from all fire stations in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Apart from this, private fire tenders were also pressed into service. With the help of modern equipment, including an articulating water tower, thermal imaging cameras and firefighting robots, we managed to bring the fire under control after nearly 10 hours of continuous efforts," said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the fire has been brought under control, cooling operations are underway at the site to prevent the flames from reigniting, Chaubey added. Adjacent building also catches fire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the fire has been brought under control, cooling operations are underway at the site to prevent the flames from reigniting, Chaubey added. Adjacent building also catches fire {{/usCountry}}

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An adjacent building also caught fire during the incident. However, firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading further with timely intervention and the use of cooling foam, officials said.

The extent of damage to the factory is expected to be assessed after the cooling operations are completed. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.