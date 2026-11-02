Month-long traffic safety campaign launched in Noida

Noida: The Noida traffic police has launched a month-long traffic enforcement drive starting Saturday, as part of Traffic Safety Month to promote road safety and spread awareness, officials said.

The objective is not merely to penalise traffic violators but also to encourage people to follow traffic rules and understand their importance for road safety, said Syeed Ali Abbas, deputy commissioner of police, Noida traffic. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Under the initiative, observed across Uttar Pradesh in November, traffic police organises public awareness campaigns, conducts road safety education programmes in schools, collaborates with theatre artistes to stage street plays and involves NGOs to sensitises people about traffic rules.

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“During traffic month, the traffic police, in collaboration with the enforcement department, traffic volunteers and various social organisations, will conduct extensive public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about traffic rules and road safety,” said Ajay Kumar, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar (headquarter)

The additional CP added, “Every citizen has a responsibility to choose safety by following traffic rules. Collective awareness and responsible behaviour on the roads can play a significant role in reducing road accidents.”

According to traffic police data, a total of 2,125,497 challans were issued between January and September 2026, including 972,593 for riding without helmets and 91,034 for pollution-related violations.

In 2025, the traffic police issued 2,893,168 challans, with helmet violations accounting for 50.7% (1,465,837) of the total. This marked a 14.2% decline from the 1,707,518 such challans issued in 2024. However, pollution-related violations witnessed a sharp rise, with 120,087 challans issued in 2025 compared to 48,082 in 2024. Wrong-side driving violations also increased by 28.8%.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides, over 270,000 challans were issued for no-parking violations, 119,000 for jumping red lights and more than 99,000 for over-speeding in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, over 270,000 challans were issued for no-parking violations, 119,000 for jumping red lights and more than 99,000 for over-speeding in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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“The objective of the month-long drive is not merely to penalise traffic violators but also to encourage people to follow traffic rules and understand their importance for road safety,” said Syeed Ali Abbas, deputy commissioner of police, Noida traffic.