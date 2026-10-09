NCLAT seeks project-wise completion dates for 16 stalled Supertech projects

Noida: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the Apex Court Committee (ACC) overseeing the revival of 16 stalled Supertech projects to submit project-wise completion timelines, observing that the fresh schedule provided by the committee did not specify when construction would be completed.

In its October 1 order, the NCLAT took on record the revised timelines submitted by the committee but noted that the affidavit only indicated a broad completion period of 12 to 36 months. (Representative photo) (Representative image/Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In its October 1 order, the tribunal took on record the revised timelines submitted by the committee but noted that the affidavit only indicated a broad completion period of 12 to 36 months.

“While we find the Apex Court Committee is taking steps towards realising the commencement [of] construction and thus we take on record the fresh timelines. However, we find that there is no concrete date of completion of construction given in the affidavit, though noted it shall be between 12-36 months,” the tribunal said.

The NCLAT directed the committee to file a report specifying tentative completion dates for each of the 16 projects, noting that they were at different stages of construction. The report must also disclose the funds currently available for their completion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The tribunal asked the committee to submit the report before the next hearing on November 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribunal asked the committee to submit the report before the next hearing on November 6. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In an affidavit filed on September 24, the committee informed the NCLAT that construction work on the 16 stalled projects would begin on January 16, 2027. It said NBCC was finalising tender documents and planned to issue at least 27 separate sub-tender packages across the projects.

NBCC had already floated a tender for the Supertech River Crest project in Rudrapur on September 16.

Meanwhile, a group of homebuyers from Supertech North Eye, one of the 16 stalled projects, approached the tribunal seeking directions against NBCC over delays in project execution.

The back story

The NCLAT referred to a February 5, 2026, Supreme Court judgment directing that there should be no impediment to the completion of the housing projects. The Supreme Court had barred courts and tribunals, including high courts, from passing interim orders stopping NBCC from commencing work on any of the projects. It had also said that aggrieved parties could approach the Supreme Court for appropriate directions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NCLAT further clarified that the authority to replace the project management consultant rested solely with the Apex Court Committee. Such a decision could be considered only after due diligence and if NBCC expressed its inability to complete a project within the stipulated timeline. Any appointment of an alternative consultant or co-developer would be subject to the necessary approvals.

“Admittedly such a stage has not come and we need to focus on the way forward to see as to how the projects are to be completed at the earliest and the possession of the flats be handed over to the flats allottees/owners,” the tribunal said.

Also Read: NCLAT seeks status report on delayed Supertech housing projects by NBCC