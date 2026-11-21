Noida: Two days after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in an abandoned room near Pushta in Sector 80, police have yet to establish the motive behind the alleged murder.

According to preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the room, police said. (Representational image) more less

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According to preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the room, police said.

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The deceased, Hasin, had come to Noida with his elder brother on November 12 to look for a job. He was staying at his uncle’s house in Kakrala village, Sector 80. After securing a job, he went missing on November 15. A resident found his body on November 18, police said.

Police said Hasin’s right eye was missing and there were burn injuries around the wound; however, the cause of his death is yet to be established. His brother-in-law, Mohammad Shadab, said, “Based on the injuries, it was suspected that someone had shot him at close range.”

A police officer involved in the investigation said a plastic bag and a piece of cloth, suspected to have been used to cover the victim’s face, were found at the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer added that Hasin’s last location is difficult to track as he did not carry a mobile phone and there were no CCTV cameras in the area. “We are scanning footage from before he went missing,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer added that Hasin’s last location is difficult to track as he did not carry a mobile phone and there were no CCTV cameras in the area. “We are scanning footage from before he went missing,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shadab said their family was unaware of any possible enmity involving Hasin.

Raghvendra Singh, station house officer of Phase 2 police station, said a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against unidentified persons. “Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects,” he said.