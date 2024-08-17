Noida: 38-year-old woman dies during abortion attempt, 4 held

Greater Noida police have arrested four individuals, including three quacks, in connection with the death of a 38-year-old pregnant woman during an illegal abortion procedure. Following their arrest, the suspects reportedly told the police that the child was alive after the illegal abortion procedure. (HT Photo)

The woman, identified as Mubina, was eight months pregnant at the time of the procedure, police officials said on Saturday. According to police, investigators are probing the possibility of the newborn still being alive after procedure, based on preliminary interrogation of suspects . Four additional suspects involved in the case are still at large, they added.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jamshed, a resident of Jewar; Manoj Kumar, a quack from Khusalabad village, Dibai in Bulandshahr district; Mithilesh Devi, Kumar’s wife who worked as a nurse; and Raj Bahadur, who worked as medical staff for Kumar.

“They are accused in the attempted abortion and death of Mubina, a resident of Jewar, whose body was recovered from Anupshahr and sent for an autopsy,” said Saad Miya Khan, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida). Mubina’s son, Wasim, reported her missing on August 15, after she had disappeared on August 6.

According to the police, an investigation and analysis of mobile records revealed that Mubina, a widow, was in a relationship with her neighbour Jamshed. “Given the nature of their relationship, Jamshed was concerned about the fallout if the news of the pregnancy broke. Hence, it was decided to terminate the pregnancy,” the DCP said.

On August 6, Jamshed and his friend, Saddam, took Mubina to Dibai in Bulandshahr district. There, with the assistance of Jamshed’s friends Monu and his wife Guddi Devi, Mubina was brought to Manoj Kumar, who, along with his wife Mithilesh and staffer Raj, allegedly performed the abortion.

“During the procedure, there were complications, and Mubina died. It was found that Manoj Kumar was a quack and not a real doctor. Police are checking his license and the credentials of his staff to be sure,” said DCP Khan.

Following their arrest, the suspects reportedly told the police that the child was alive after the illegal abortion procedure. “However, the suspects have not given satisfactory answers on where the newborn baby is, following the death of the mother. To ascertain this, the suspects will be taken into police custody remand for further interrogation. The accused have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday,” said DCP Khan.

After Mubina’s death, Jamshed, along with Saddam, Monu, and Guddi Devi, moved her body and hid it in bushes along Jungle Village Road in Anupshahar. Following his arrest, Jamshed led the police to the body’s location, which has since been recovered and sent for an autopsy, police said.

“A case has been registered under sections 89, 90 and 91 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to causing miscarriage and death during miscarriage; sections 238 and 249 related to withholding evidence; and section 3(5) related to joint criminal liability. Efforts are also underway to trace four absconding people in the case,” said the DCP. “We’ll further probe the possibility of the newborn being alive after the procedure, and if needed, charges of human trafficking will also be added to the case,” said the officer.