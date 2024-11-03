Noida and Greater Noida’s AQI see post-Diwali decline, air quality improves to ‘poor’

Air quality in Noida and Greater Noida showed a notable improvement on the third day after Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in both cities dropping below the previous day’s levels and significantly lower than last year’s post-Diwali readings, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Noida, India- November 01, 2024: A mild wave of pollution continues in the city early in the morning on the day after Diwali , in Noida, India, on Friday, November 01, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Noida’s AQI was recorded at 269 on Saturday, indicating “poor,” a slight improvement from 274 on Friday. Similarly, Greater Noida saw a drop in AQI from 258 on Friday to Saturday’s 250. Both cities reported considerably better air quality compared to the third day after Diwali last year when AQI levels soared to 364 in Noida and 348 in Greater Noida, reaching “severe” levels.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

Environmental experts have welcomed the improvement, attributing it to a combination of favourable weather conditions, stringent pollution regulations, and heightened public awareness of pollution control. While AQI levels remain within the “poor” category, this year’s lower post-Diwali pollution marks progress toward reducing hazardous air quality after the festival.

“The improvement in AQI is primarily due to favourable meteorological factors, especially the current moderate wind speed. Since October 21, winds from the northwest have picked up, which helps disperse dust particles rather than allowing them to linger in the atmosphere. This reduces the likelihood of smog formation,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather. He added that temperatures have not dipped as much as they usually do during the Diwali period, further aiding in the improvement of air quality.

Authorities highlighted that the post-Diwali spike in AQI is generally driven by firecracker pollution, stubble burning from neighbouring states, and cooler winter temperatures that trap pollutants. However, efforts to curb firecracker use, promote environmentally friendly celebrations, and raise awareness around pollution contributed to this year’s improved air quality, officials added.

“Despite the positive trend, residents are urged to remain cautious, as AQI levels are still in the ‘poor’ category,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) in Noida. He encouraged residents to continue following the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) guidelines to further improve air quality in the coming winter months.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Gautam Budh Nagar reached a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 32°C on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted mainly clear skies with temperatures expected to hover around 18°C and 31°C until November 8.