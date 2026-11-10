Noida fire department receives 50+ fire reports on Diwali night, no casualties

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar fire department received reports of 58 fire incidents on Diwali night, with no injuries or casualties reported, fire officials said.

According to officials, multiple causes including firecrackers, short-circuits and diyas placed carelessly led to fire incidents that were reported at several locations. (HT Photo)

According to officials, multiple causes including firecrackers, short-circuits and diyas placed carelessly led to fire incidents that were reported at several locations, including residential apartment buildings, factories, warehouses and commercial establishments.

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“Reports of fire incidents were received from across the district every few minutes, totalling 58 incidents. Fire service units worked throughout the night, and all officers remained engaged in firefighting operations. Fire tenders had been strategically stationed at high-risk locations based on an analysis of data from the past three years. This proactive measure proved beneficial in ensuring a quick response,” said Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar in a statement.

Several fires were reported in residential societies across Noida and Greater Noida. These included a balcony fire at Galaxy North Avenue in Greater Noida’s Gaur City, a fire in a flat at Gold Avenue in Noida’s Sector 75 and two separate incidents at Supertech Capetown in Sector 74.

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{{^usCountry}} Two fires were also reported at Noida’s Cleo County society, one on the 28th floor and another on the balcony of a flat on the 22nd floor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two fires were also reported at Noida’s Cleo County society, one on the 28th floor and another on the balcony of a flat on the 22nd floor. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incidents, the management of Cleo County issued an advisory to residents, viewed by HT, stating that the society had witnessed a few major fire incidents and several minor ones on Diwali night, some of which were handled by residents themselves.

It attributed the incidents to the use of rockets and sky shots while stating that all residents were safe.

Meanwhile, two separate fires were also reported in flats at Gaur City of Greater Noida including a fire broke out in a flat at IG Park Avenue society in Greater Noida West, reportedly after a spark from a firecracker.

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Separately, a fire broke out at a house in Noida Sector 61, where a domestic worker was trapped. She was rescued, and the fire was extinguished, officials said.

Fires were also reported at industrial units and warehouses.

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida’s Sector 4, where two fire tenders were deployed. A paper mill in Chhapraula also reported a fire. It was brought under control using two fire tenders. Another fire broke out at a warehouse in Sector 74, where two fire tenders were deployed.

A warehouse in Hazratpur of Noida Sector 63 also reported a fire, requiring the fire department to press two fire tenders into service, the fire department informed.

Other incidents included a vehicle fire opposite to the Kailash Hospital in Noida’s Sector 71 and a fire at a gym in Chhipiyana village in Greater Noida.

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Videos of several fire incidents also circulated on social media.

The actual number of small fires may have been higher, as some incidents were not reported to the fire department. In several cases, residents managed to extinguish fires themselves.

In Noida’s Sector 36, residents doused a small fire that broke out near palm trees in the D-block park on Diwali night.

“Around 9.30pm-10pm, a resident informed us that some children had set off firecrackers near the palm trees in our D-block park, causing a small fire on one of the trees. We used the fire extinguishers available in our sector to put it out. A similar incident had happened last year, so we were prepared. People did not stop bursting crackers till 2am, which was against the mandate, but what could we do?” said Anita, president of the Sector 36 RWA.

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Separately, a day before Diwali, a fire broke out at an allegedly unauthorised firecracker stall in Bhangel market on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported in that incident, fire officials said.

In comparison, 26 fire incidents were reported during the Diwali period in 2025, between October 20 and 21, at various locations across the district.