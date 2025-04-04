Noida introduces robotic machines for sewer cleaning

In a bid to tackle the persistent problem of choked sewer lines, the Noida authority on Thursday introduced the HomoSEP robot, a high-tech machine designed to clean the city’s drains efficiently. The HomoSEP robot homogenises hardened sludge in sewer lines using a custom-developed rotary blade mechanism. It then extracts the sludge using an integrated suction system. (HT PHOTO)

Blocked sewer lines are a recurring issue, especially in older residential neighbourhoods, often leading to foul odours and inconvenience for residents. To address this problem—and to eliminate the hazardous practice of manual sewer cleaning—the Noida authority has procured robotic machines that can detect blockages and clear them swiftly.

In the past, several sanitation workers in Noida have lost their lives due to exposure to toxic gases while manually cleaning sewer lines. Officials emphasised that with the introduction of robotic cleaning, the practice of manual sewer maintenance will be phased out, marking a significant step towards improving worker safety.

“With these machines, the authority will be able to ensure efficient cleaning of the sewer network. The new technology will not only help address this long-standing civic issue but also ensure that residents no longer have to endure prolonged delays in getting their sewers cleaned,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer of the Noida Authority.

The Noida authority has procured the HomoSEP robot at a cost of ₹45 lakh, officials said.

“The HomoSEP robot homogenises hardened sludge in sewer lines using a custom-developed rotary blade mechanism. It then extracts the sludge using an integrated suction system. Once trained, Noida authority staff will be able to operate the robot independently. Workers will only need to remove the manhole cover before deploying the robot to clean the sewer,” Khatri explained.

Another Noida authority official highlighted how the new technology would improve efficiency. “Until now, when we received a complaint about a blocked sewer, workers often struggled to locate the exact choke point. With this advanced technology, we will not only be able to resolve issues more quickly but also improve the experience for residents.”

Anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

In addition to the robotic sewer cleaners, the Noida authority has also procured 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns at a cost of ₹3.62 crore to clean trees, footpaths, public toilets, and other spaces.

These anti-smog guns are capable of spraying water within a 30-metre radius, helping to improve air quality and maintain urban infrastructure.

“These anti-smog guns will not only assist in reducing pollution during the winter, when air quality deteriorates, but will also help control dust in key areas whenever needed,” Khatri added.