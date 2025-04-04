Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida introduces robotic machines for sewer cleaning

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
Apr 04, 2025 07:56 AM IST

With these machines, the authority will be able to ensure efficient cleaning of the sewer network. The new technology will not only help address this long-standing civic issue but also ensure that residents no longer have to endure prolonged delays in getting their sewers cleaned

In a bid to tackle the persistent problem of choked sewer lines, the Noida authority on Thursday introduced the HomoSEP robot, a high-tech machine designed to clean the city’s drains efficiently.

The HomoSEP robot homogenises hardened sludge in sewer lines using a custom-developed rotary blade mechanism. It then extracts the sludge using an integrated suction system. (HT PHOTO)
The HomoSEP robot homogenises hardened sludge in sewer lines using a custom-developed rotary blade mechanism. It then extracts the sludge using an integrated suction system. (HT PHOTO)

Blocked sewer lines are a recurring issue, especially in older residential neighbourhoods, often leading to foul odours and inconvenience for residents. To address this problem—and to eliminate the hazardous practice of manual sewer cleaning—the Noida authority has procured robotic machines that can detect blockages and clear them swiftly.

In the past, several sanitation workers in Noida have lost their lives due to exposure to toxic gases while manually cleaning sewer lines. Officials emphasised that with the introduction of robotic cleaning, the practice of manual sewer maintenance will be phased out, marking a significant step towards improving worker safety.

“With these machines, the authority will be able to ensure efficient cleaning of the sewer network. The new technology will not only help address this long-standing civic issue but also ensure that residents no longer have to endure prolonged delays in getting their sewers cleaned,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer of the Noida Authority.

The Noida authority has procured the HomoSEP robot at a cost of 45 lakh, officials said.

“The HomoSEP robot homogenises hardened sludge in sewer lines using a custom-developed rotary blade mechanism. It then extracts the sludge using an integrated suction system. Once trained, Noida authority staff will be able to operate the robot independently. Workers will only need to remove the manhole cover before deploying the robot to clean the sewer,” Khatri explained.

Another Noida authority official highlighted how the new technology would improve efficiency. “Until now, when we received a complaint about a blocked sewer, workers often struggled to locate the exact choke point. With this advanced technology, we will not only be able to resolve issues more quickly but also improve the experience for residents.”

Anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

In addition to the robotic sewer cleaners, the Noida authority has also procured 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns at a cost of 3.62 crore to clean trees, footpaths, public toilets, and other spaces.

These anti-smog guns are capable of spraying water within a 30-metre radius, helping to improve air quality and maintain urban infrastructure.

“These anti-smog guns will not only assist in reducing pollution during the winter, when air quality deteriorates, but will also help control dust in key areas whenever needed,” Khatri added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida introduces robotic machines for sewer cleaning
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On