Noida labour dept warns against bonus rumours, sets out eligibility criteria

GREATER NOIDA: With misleading claims about wages and bonus payments circulating on social media, Gautam Budh Nagar labour department has urged workers and employers to always verify information through official channels, while it outlined the eligibility criteria for annual bonus and asked establishments to ensure payments are made by November 30.

Labour department officials said employees must meet certain conditions to qualify for bonus under the criteria outlined in its notice. (HT Archive)

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In a statement issued on Thursday, additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said unverified messages were creating confusion among workers and employers and could adversely affect industrial peace and public order. He cautioned against relying on information circulating online without official confirmation.

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“Workers and employers should not believe unverified information and should obtain information related to wages and bonus only from government sources and the labour department,” Dwivedi said.

Labour department officials said employees must meet certain conditions to qualify for bonus under the criteria outlined in its notice. These include having worked for at least 30 days during the previous financial year and earning a monthly salary of no more than ₹21,000. The establishment must employ at least 20 people and must have been in operation for more than five years.

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{{^usCountry}} The bonus rate is determined on the basis of the available allocable surplus, with the department citing a range of 8.33% to 20%. Employers have been asked to ensure that eligible employees receive their dues by November 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bonus rate is determined on the basis of the available allocable surplus, with the department citing a range of 8.33% to 20%. Employers have been asked to ensure that eligible employees receive their dues by November 30. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice also clarifies that employees appointed after April 1, 2026, will become eligible for bonus in the following year, subject to the applicable conditions.

Labour commissioner, Dwivedi, urged employers to make payments within the prescribed period and advised workers not to forward unverified messages.

The department said claims or complaints related to eligibility, calculation or non-payment of bonus could be taken to the labour office concerned in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“To facilitate grievance redressal, helpline number has been issued 8796355216, for workers seeking assistance with bonus-related issues,” an official at the district labour department said.