Noida: A 44-year-old man in Noida’s Sector 21 was allegedly duped of ₹24 lakh in a cryptocurrency fraud, police said on Tuesday.

In his police complaint, the victim, a resident of Sector 21, said that he was induced to invest in cryptocurrency through an online trading platform between November 12 and 13. (Representational image) more less

In his police complaint, the victim, a resident of Sector 21, said that he was induced to invest in cryptocurrency through an online trading platform between November 12 and 13.

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“I transferred cryptocurrency from my verified account on Binance (a major cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain platform) to the deposit wallet address(es),” he said in the FIR, seen by HT.

Police said the victim was lured to invest with a promise of earning huge returns.

“The victim transferred cryptocurrency worth ₹24 lakh using the online platform provided by the cybercriminals. However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, the platform blocked his withdrawal request,” said an officer privy to the investigation requesting anonymity.

According to the police, the platform allegedly demanded additional upfront payments in the form of taxes and verification fees to release his funds. It subsequently stopped responding and locked his account balance.

“After repeated requests failed to help the victim recover his investment, he realised to have been tricked,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS and the IT Act was registered against the unidentified suspect at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Monday, following the victim’s complaint. Efforts are underway to trace the money trail, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS and the IT Act was registered against the unidentified suspect at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Monday, following the victim’s complaint. Efforts are underway to trace the money trail, officers said. {{/usCountry}}