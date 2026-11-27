Noida: A city court handed life sentence to a man for stabbing his wife multiple times to death in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

On August 9, 2022, around 9pm, accused Ajay Bhadauriya, in his 40s, killed his wife, Anita in her 30s, by stabbing her seven times at their residence in Noida’s Salarpur near Sector 102. (Representational image) more less

A sessions court in Gautam Budh Nagar, headed by judge Atul Shrivastava, on November 23, said that the two minor sons of the accused and victim, tried to “save their father” The sons had told the court that “their parents “lived peacefully, and that three unidentified men came and assaulted their mother with a knife.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“Both witnesses -- the minor sons -- stated a third version of the occurrence–that some unknown person entered their room, committed the murder and thereafter left the place without being apprehended—which is wholly unnatural and difficult to believe.”

On August 9, 2022, around 9pm, accused Ajay Bhadauriya, in his 40s, killed his wife, Anita in her 30s, by stabbing her seven times in her neck, forearm, elbow, back, and other parts at their residence in Noida’s Salarpur near Sector 102.

A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and charges were framed on March 3, 2023. The prosecution, Brahmjeet Singh, produced 10 witnesses, including the victim’s mother, uncle, and doctors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident took place when the victim’s two minor sons were at home. The victim’s mother told court that Bhadauriya, who was unemployed, used to quarrel and assault her daughter. The defence argued that the accused was “falsely implicated” and stated that the minor sons did not support the prosecution’s version. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place when the victim’s two minor sons were at home. The victim’s mother told court that Bhadauriya, who was unemployed, used to quarrel and assault her daughter. The defence argued that the accused was “falsely implicated” and stated that the minor sons did not support the prosecution’s version. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, the court observed that one of the victim’s sons had alerted their uncle about the incident, also an eyewitness and their statements were found “unnatural.”

Bhadauriya was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹50,000, along with two years of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹5,000 fine under the Arms Act.