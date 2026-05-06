Noida motorist mowed down by car after collision with cow in Sector 49

A 55-year-old man died after a cow hit his scooter, causing him to fall in front of a speeding car coming from behind in Noida’s Sector 49, police said on Tuesday. They added that a case was registered at the Sector 49 police station and the car driver was arrested. The entire incident was captured on the dash camera fitted in the car. The footage showed a stray cow moving along the divider when it suddenly turned and hit the rider, who was going at a normal speed. (HT Archive)

Police identified the deceased as Arjesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 99. He was an architect associated with the Noida authority.

“On Monday, when my brother was returning home to Sector 99 on his scooter, a cow rammed his scooter just a few metres ahead of the Sector 49 traffic signal. My brother fell onto the road, and a speeding car coming from behind ran over him,” Kumar’s younger brother Arjun Prajapati said in the FIR.

Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj, Sector 49 station house officer, said the incident took place on Monday around 8pm. “As soon as we received the information, we rushed to the spot and admitted the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment,” he said.

“The entire incident was captured on the dash camera fitted in the car. The footage showed a stray cow moving along the divider when it suddenly turned and hit the rider, who was going at a normal speed. The car driver, who was following at speed, tried to swerve left to avoid the fallen man and his scooter, but he was unable to and struck Kumar,” said Bhardwaj.

Police said the car, attached to a tourism company, was seized and the driver was arrested. A case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a)(b) (act endangering life), and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 49 police station, and further investigation is underway.

On February 24, a 44-year-old man died after stray cattle allegedly struck him in Noida’s Sector 2.

On February 10, a 26-year-old software engineer sustained severe brain injuries and is battling for his life after stray cattle allegedly hit him in Noida’s Sector 168 while he was returning home on his motorcycle from his office in Greater Noida.