Noida: Paras Tierea residents challenge CAM hike, registrar stays revised charges

Residents of Paras Tierea have alleged that the newly elected apartment owners association (AOA) has arbitrarily increased charges for common area maintenance (CAM), diesel generator (DG) usage and other amenities without proper approval from the general body, prompting the office of the deputy registrar, firms, societies and chits to place an interim stay on the enhanced charges till disposal of the matter. Paras Tierea in Noida has around 3,954 apartments and 135 commercial units, with an estimated population of 19,000 residents. (HT Archive)

The AOA has maintained that the increases were necessary to cover pending liabilities and deficits.

Paras Tierea has around 3,954 apartments and 135 commercial units, with an estimated population of nearly 19,000 residents.

Residents claimed CAM charges were increased from around ₹2.30 per square foot (sqft) to nearly ₹4 per sqft, while DG rates were raised from around ₹17.67 per unit to ₹25 per unit plus GST.

The sinking fund was also increased from 10 paise per sqft to 80 paise per sqft. Residents alleged the revised rates would increase the society’s monthly collections from around ₹1.90 crore to nearly ₹2.40 crore, an addition of about ₹50 lakh in monthly revenue.

“The election happened around March 1. After taking charge, the board called a general body meeting (GBM). Soon after that, they increased CAM charges, saying the previous board had left a deficit. But even during their earlier tenure, there was a deficit of around ₹4 crore, and the same gap continued widening,” said Sailabh Khatri, a resident of Paras Tierea.

“Under the society by-laws, if any resolution is passed in a GBM, it must first be included in the official agenda circulated before the meeting. The revised CAM charges were not part of the agenda. Even if they discussed it, the process was not right,” he added.

In an order issued by the office of the deputy registrar, firms, societies and chits, a copy of which was reviewed by HT, the authority stated: “The hearing has been scheduled for May 30, 2026, at 1pm at the office of the undersigned. You are directed to appear on the said date and time along with all relevant documents/evidence and present your side. It is also directed that until disposal of the matter, the increased CAM charges shall remain stayed.”

“There was a steep hike in the CAM charges without demonstrating majority approval in the GBM, and now a large number of residents are opposing the increase. An interim stay order has also been issued, but the board has not complied with it so far,” said Sumit Gupta, former board member and resident.

Responding to the allegations, Sukhpal Singh Rana, president of the board of management, said the revised charges were necessary to address pending liabilities and infrastructure deficiencies inherited from the previous board.

“I was elected on March 1. The previous president is now leading this campaign. When he left office, liabilities of around ₹7.97 crore across 34 vendors were pending,” Rana said.

He alleged that nearly 956 fire extinguishers had expired during the previous board’s tenure and around 350 additional extinguishers required refilling, posing a serious fire safety risk to residents.

“All six DG sets, with a combined capacity of around 35,000 KVA, had not been serviced for an entire year. Their filters, engine oil and radiators had not been maintained. We have now spent ₹37 lakh to restore them to working condition,” he said.

Rana denied allegations of procedural violations and said the proposals were discussed during the March 9 GBM.

“Financial matters, budgets and several other issues were discussed there. Most proposals were passed with a strong majority. Only around 15-18 people out of 154 opposed the CAM increase,” he said.

He further claimed that the society’s overall deficit had reached nearly ₹14 crore and that several bills, including electricity and water dues, were pending.

Rana also said the deputy registrar’s order had not yet been officially served on the board and that legal action would be considered once the official copy was received.

“This increase is intended only for one year until the deficit is offset. Realistically, the charges should not exceed ₹3.30 per sqft once the situation stabilises,” he said, adding that the revised CAM charges stood at ₹3.75 along with DG charges, and not ₹4 as alleged by residents.

“CAM charges were increased from ₹2.20 to ₹2.75 per sqft, and the sinking fund was increased from 10 paise to 80 paise,” he added.