Pug mauled to death by Great Dane inside Noida residential society

An eight-year-old pug was allegedly mauled to death by a Great Dane inside a residential society in Noida on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

The incident took place in Grand Omaxe society in sector 93B. CCTV footage that went viral shows the black German breed attacking a woman and her pug inside the society. The woman, along with several other people, are seen struggling to rescue the pug but fail to do so as the dog continues to attack till the pug lays motionless on the ground.

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“I was on a morning walk around 7.30 am with my Gogo, a black pug, when a black dog owned by a woman living in Tower B attacked me on my legs. As I attempted to save myself, it immediately attacked my Gogo and bit him hard on his back,” Namita, who works as a wedding planner, said.

“Both my sons are living outside India. Gogo was like a son to me. I am completely devastated,” she said, adding she adopted Gogo when he was just 30 days old and brought him from Chennai. “I am not able to sleep. Gogo was very friendly and non-aggressive.”

According to Namita, the attacking dog left Gogo only after he became completely unconscious.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was visible in the CCTV video that several people were unable to control that dog. It attacked my Gogo twice around two years and four months ago. Around seven months ago, it also attacked another dog. We have raised multiple complaints, but nothing happened. If the authorities had taken strict action earlier, my Gogo would have been alive,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was visible in the CCTV video that several people were unable to control that dog. It attacked my Gogo twice around two years and four months ago. Around seven months ago, it also attacked another dog. We have raised multiple complaints, but nothing happened. If the authorities had taken strict action earlier, my Gogo would have been alive,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the attack, Namita, along with other residents, rushed the injured pug to a nearby veterinary hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was subsequently cremated in the evening.

Police said the pug had multiple bite marks across his body and died of excessive bleeding and injuries.

On Monday, Namita filed a complaint against the dog owner at the Phase 2 police station.

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“I filed a complaint against the dog owner because it was her responsibility to take care of her pet dog,” she said.

Police identified the attacking dog as a Great Dane. “A case is being registered against the dog walker under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway,” said Raghuvendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Phase 2.

Police said the Great Dane is not a prohibited breed. However, strict action is being taken in connection with the incident.