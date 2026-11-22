Noida:The Sector 105 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) has urged the Noida Authority to act against alleged waste dumping at a commercial site in the sector for the past three months, said officials.

Noida authority officials said there was no authorised dumping ground in the area and any waste found there was cleaned up (Photo for representation) more less

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In a message sent to the authorities on Saturday and reviewed by HT, the RWA alleged that a vehicle marked as “Noida” had been dumping waste at the site. It also said that commercial builders were using the land to dispose of construction debris and other waste.

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Visuals shared by the RWA showed trucks allegedly dumping waste on vacant land spread across about five acres near a commercial project under construction.

The sector is home to around 7,000 families. The RWA said it had repeatedly complained to the authorities, but the dumping had continued. It warned that the practice could harm residents’ health and the local environment and also undermine the city’s cleanliness efforts.

“We have been facing this problem for the past three months. Even commercial builders are using the site as a dumping ground,” said Divya Krishnatrey, president, Sector 105 RWA.

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{{^usCountry}} The RWA urged the authorities to take investigate the alleged illegal dumping and take action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RWA urged the authorities to take investigate the alleged illegal dumping and take action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Noida authority officials said there was no authorised dumping ground in the area and any waste found there was cleaned up.

“There is no legal dumping ground near the area. It is a commercial land and the matter of it being used as a dumping ground will be looked into,” said Rohit (single name), senior manager, Noida authority.