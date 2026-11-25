Noida: Residents of Noida’s Sector 44 have raised concern over shifting of two of their four polling booths from their community centre in B-block, saying the move could inconvenience around 500 residents, particularly senior citizens and women, affecting their area’s voter turnout.

The Sector 44 Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has urged the district administration in a letter to restore at least one of the booths at the community centre. (HT Archive) more less

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The Sector 44 Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has urged the district administration in a letter to restore at least one of the booths at the community centre.

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Administration officials, meanwhile, said they will look into the matter.

According to the RWA, there were four polling booths located at their community centre. However, one was earlier relocated to a primary school, and another has been now shifted to Chhalera village. They are now only two left in their area.

“The polling booths were earlier located at the community centre in B-Block. All four were easily accessible and never crowded. One booth was shifted to a primary school around five to six years ago, while I have heard another has been now moved to Chhalera village. It will be difficult for women and senior citizens to travel there,” Sudhir Sood, general secretary of the Sector 44 RWA said.

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{{^usCountry}} The RWA officials said that although Chhalera village was not far away from Sector 44, the community centre was more accessible to residents, especially for senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RWA officials said that although Chhalera village was not far away from Sector 44, the community centre was more accessible to residents, especially for senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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There are around 6,000 people living in Sector 44.

In a letter to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), reviewed by HT, the RWA claimed that approximately 500 residents from blocks A, B, C, F and G have been affected by the change.

Most of them are senior citizens, the RWA said, while warning that the booths’ relocation could discourage them from voting and lower the area’s overall polling percentage.

The RWA urged for restoring the polling booth part number 396, shifted from their community centre to Chhalera village, to its original location.

Responding to the complaint, Arun Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate, said the administration would look into the matter.

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“We have received a complaint that the number of polling booths at the community centre has been reduced from four to two. We will look into the matter. Polling booths are rationalised based on the number of voters. If the number of voters exceeds 1,200, another booth is created, while booths with fewer voters may be merged. This is a continuous process, and we will take appropriate action wherever required,” he said.