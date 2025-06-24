Noida traffic briefly hit on e-way due to VVIP visits

Noida: Traffic movement was briefly halted on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and near Sector 62, Noida, on Monday morning for the cavalcades of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel respectively, traffic police said. Later, the Governor visited GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, for which the Noida-Greater Noida traffic was stopped near Film City and the traffic movement remained halted for 10-15 minutes. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Vice President arrived for an event at the Amity University, Sector 125, from DND Flyway around 11.00am and left around 12.15pm. “We halted the traffic movement on DND and Noida Expressway for around 10 minutes to pass the convoy of the Vice President,” said Noida’s DCP (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav, adding it was halted for similar duration on his return.

He inaugurated the Association of Indian Universities’ Annual Meet & National Conference of Vice Chancellors at Amity University, Noida.

Due to traffic stoppage at DND Flyway and surrounding roads of Noida Expressway, congestion was reported.

Similarly, congestion was reported at Sector 62 and nearby areas as the UP Governor visited A P J Abdul Kalam University’s Noida campus in Sector 62 to attend a programme at 10am. Traffic curbs were in place for 10-15 minute, which led to congestion.

Later, the Governor visited GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management. For this, the Noida-Greater Noida traffic was stopped near Film City and the traffic was halted for similar duration.