Noida: Traffic curbs around ISKCON temple on Janmashtami

Noida: Traffic diversions will be in place near ISKCON temple in Sector 33 in view of Shree Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Monday (August 26), the Noida traffic police said on Saturday. For those visiting the ISKCON Temple, the traffic police have arranged parking near the Adobe building in Sector 25-A. The same route will be used for people travelling from Sector 18 to Sector 62 and Indirapuram. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

According to Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, there will be elaborate traffic arrangements due to the large turnout anticipated at the temple.

“To manage the crowd, traffic movement on Maharaja Agrasen Marg will be restricted from NTPC underpass to Gijhore Chowk on both sides. Commuters travelling from Gijhore to Sector 18 and Atta Market will be directed to take a left turn towards Hoshiyarpur village, then proceed to City Centre and continue their journey,” Prasad said, adding that officers expect over 30,000 people to converge at the venue.

No restrictions will be in place on the Noida Elevated road, but the loops near the ISKCON temple and NTPC will be closed for safety, said a traffic advisory.

For those visiting the ISKCON Temple, the traffic police have arranged parking near the Adobe building in Sector 25-A. The same route will be used for people travelling from Sector 18 to Sector 62 and Indirapuram, it added.

Ekant Dham Das, assistant public relation officer, ISKCON Noida, said, the entire temple is being cleaned, painted, and decorated as they expect convergence of about 500,000 people on the occasion, both from India and abroad.

“A general parking for visitors will be arranged near Adobe Chowk and special parking arrangements for invitees will be made near Noida Haat, he said.

Meanwhile, traffic curbs will also apply on the road in front of Sanatan Dharma temple in Sector 19. Officials have recommended people to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. For further assistance, commuters can contact Noida traffic police’s helpline number at 9971009001.