Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 2, 2024 32.24 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 31.56 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 31.51 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 30.73 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 31.0 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 30.92 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 30.85 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.18 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.49 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.51 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.6 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.47 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on November 1, 2024, is 31.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.16 °C and 34.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.74 °C and 34.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.With temperatures ranging between 18.16 °C and 34.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

