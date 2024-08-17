Noida: DLF Mall of India evacuated after hoax bomb threat

The DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida, was evacuated on Saturday morning following an alleged bomb threat email, leading to a large-scale security operation involving both the mall’s management and local police, officials said. The evacuation, which occurred around 11am, prompted the suspension of activities within the mall, including movie screenings, as security checks were conducted, they added. Police conduct search operations at the mall on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Despite the mall management later claiming that the incident was a “security drill conducted in collaboration with Noida Police,” Noida police officials refuted this, stating that the operation was in response to a genuine bomb threat.

Additional commissioner of police Shivhari Meena confirmed that searches were conducted at the mall following the bomb threat, but no suspicious objects were found. “On Saturday morning, we received information that DLF Mall had received a bomb threat email. Immediately, police teams were deployed, and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot. No explosive or any suspicious object was found at the mall. By 1pm, the checking process was completed, and the mall resumed regular operations,” said the additional CP. Meanwhile, Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), said, “The source of the threat email is being investigated by cyber team of Noida Police”.

During the evacuation, several patrons were forced to leave the mall, and activities were disrupted. Naman Chhabra, a resident of Sector 107 who was at the mall with his family, recounted the sudden halt of a movie screening. “We were watching the movie at the mall’s theatre, and midway it was paused, and security guards came inside to announce that the hall needed to be evacuated. We were not told the reason behind the issue but were asked to rush outside,” Chhabra said. He added that people could return to the mall after 1pm, and the movies resumed being screened after that.

Another shopper, Siddha Mishra from IP Extension, Delhi, decided to leave the mall immediately after the evacuation. “I did not wait outside the mall and left soon after getting evacuated. I had just entered 10 minutes back when the evacuation began,” she said.

Contrary to the police’s statement, a spokesperson for DLF Mall of India issued an official statement around 1.30pm, claiming that the event was a planned security drill. “We would like to inform you that the recent activity at DLF Mall of India was a security drill conducted in collaboration with Noida Police. We are pleased to confirm that the mall is now open and fully operational,” the statement read.

“The safety of our patrons is our utmost priority, and DLF is consistently dedicated to maintaining the highest security standards to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” it added.

However, later in the evening, additional commissioner of police Meena reaffirmed that the activity was not a mock drill but a genuine response to a bomb threat email.Meanwhile, ADCP Mishra confirmed the same and asserted that it was not a mock drill. “We will get in touch with mall management to check why their media statement claims it to be a drill,” he added.