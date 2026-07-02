Noida:Jaypee Kosmos residents object to proposed maintenance charges hike

Noida: Residents of Jaypee Kosmos society in Noida’s Sector 134 have opposed a proposed increase in Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges by their developer, alleging that maintenance standards have deteriorated despite repeated hikes in fees. Suraksha Group, the developer and management of the society, however, said that the proposed increase in CAM charges is driven by higher operational costs. (HT Photos)

Locals also raised concerns over the condition of several residential towers, citing instances of alleged falling plaster, and demanded greater transparency in the utilisation of maintenance funds.

Suraksha Group, the developer and management of the society, however, said that the proposed increase in CAM charges is driven by higher operational costs.

Residents said though the possession of flats began between 2016 and 2018, no major structural refurbishment has been allegedly carried out ever since. They said they were concerned about the long-term safety of the buildings, and sought a comprehensive structural audit.

According to residents, the CAM charges are proposed to be increased from ₹2.50 per square foot (sq ft) to ₹2.70 per sq ft, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), taking the effective rate to around ₹3.25 per sq ft.

The society comprises over 80 residential towers, around 8,000 apartments, with some towers still under construction.

The Apartment Owners Association (AAO Kosmos-A), representing nearly 4,000 flat owners across pockets B-35, B-36, B-37 and B-38, said residents would not be opposed to paying higher charges if the expenditure was justified.

“The CAM charges were increased from ₹2.40 per sq ft to ₹2.50 per sq ft in October and now they are asking for ₹2.70 per sq ft. Even if residents are willing to pay, we want to know where the money is going because, based on our calculations, we are already paying more than the actual maintenance cost,” Sushma Kotha, vice-president of AAO Kosmos told HT.

Divakar Pratap Singh, a member of the association, alleged security guards, electricians, plumbers, housekeeping and horticulture staff have all been reduced “by more than half, putting pressure on residents while services continue to decline”.

Several residents expressed concern over the structural condition of the buildings.

“One can see exposed portions of the buildings in several places. Safety nets have been installed outside buildings. A few months ago, debris fell and residents narrowly escaped. If parts of the structure are falling, it is a hazard for everyone living here,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

Some apartment owners pooled money to repair individual lobbies because they had little faith that the management would undertake the work, said the resident, adding, “Repairing an entire 17-floor tower would cost lakhs of rupees, possibly around ₹100,000 per family. That is a significant financial burden, and many residents are unwilling to bear it.”

AAO said that paint and plaster work is the builder’s responsibility as per the original construction and maintenance obligations. It also said that residents have agreed in principle to pay the amount to the builder if the builder executes the work as the building condition is deteriorating day-by-day.

Responding to the allegations, Abhijit Gohil, chief executive officer of Suraksha Group told HT, “Following implementation of the revised wages under the Uttar Pradesh labour laws, manpower costs have increased significantly. Residents were given two options either pay the revised maintenance charges or accept a reduction in services because the existing charges are no longer sufficient to sustain the current level of maintenance.”

On residents’ concerns over the buildings’ condition, Gohil said the management was not opposed to carrying out a structural audit or repair work but the cost of major structural repairs would have to be borne by apartment owners.