Noida: Man bludgeons father to death and goes off to sleep

Noida: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his 40-year-old father to death with a brick in Noida, Sector 73, Sarfabad area on the intervening of Saturday and Sunday, police said. There were frequent fights between the father and his son, mostly after consuming alcohol. (HT Photos)

Police reached the crime scene in Safabad village on Sunday early morning and found the accused, identified as Uday, a daily wager, sleeping in the adjacent room. The deceased was identified as Gautam (single name). Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was committed an inebriated state and the accused went to sleep after the crime.

“We received a call by Gautam’s relatives on Sunday around 7 am, informing us about the murder. When we reached the spot, the deceased was found dead lying on his bed in a pool of blood with grievous injuries on his head and face,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

There were frequent fights between the father and his son, mostly after consuming alcohol, added the police.

The officer added, “It came to light that a fight broke out between Gautam and his son. Relatives said they did not intervene this time, assuming it was another routine altercation.”

Gautam’s wife had passed away and he livrf with his son.

“It also came to the fore that there was a property dispute between the two. Gautam had sold a portion of ancestral land in the past. Uday was allegedly pressuring him to give the remaining portion to him, fearing he will again sell it without his consent. This strained their relationship,” said Twinkle Jain, assistant commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The ACP added, “Relatives also revealed that they used to fight in an inebriated condition over petty issues regularly. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fight.”

The accused was arrested from the house, and a case under section 103 (murder) of BNS was registered against him following a police complaint by a relative at the Sector 113 police station, said police, adding that further investigation is underway.