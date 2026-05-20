Noida: Moving car catches fire near FNG flyover, no casualties

Noida A moving car erupted in flames near the FNG flyover at Bahlolpur in Noida late Monday night, fire officials said on Tuesday, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The incident is suspected to have been caused by engine overheating while two people were travelling in the car, said an official. (HT Photo)

The incident is suspected to have been caused by engine overheating while two people were travelling in the car, they added.

According to officials, a call regarding the fire was received at 1.11 am, following which a fire tender was rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the location, officials found that a car had caught fire near the FNG flyover. The blaze was doused within minutes.

“Upon reaching the spot, officials found that a Renault had caught fire near the FNG flyover at Bahlolpur. The two people, who were present during the fire, were able to exit the vehicle unharmed. It took around 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze,” said chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said no case has been registered as the incident is believed to be accidental in nature.

In a similar incident, a moving vehicle caught fire on the same expressway on April 27 in the morning, also due to engine overheating. But no injuries or casualties were reported in that case either, officials said.

Fire officials said such incidents are fairly common and are often linked to engine overheating in vehicles driven for long durations, and they see cases like this happening at least 10-12 times a month.