Noida: Notice issued over illegal felling of 4 trees in Biodiversity Park

Gautam Budh Nagar forest department has issued a notice to the person found during the spot inquiry regarding the alleged unauthorised felling of four casuarina trees at the under-construction deer park in Sector 91 Biodiversity Park, officials said on Monday.

The action follows a complaint filed by an environmental activist alleging that the trees were cut during construction work at the park and without permission. (HT Photo)

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The action follows a complaint filed by environmental activist Vikrant Tongad, alleging that the trees were cut during construction work at the park and without permission. Forest department officials said an inquiry conducted on October 6 found that four casuarina trees had been felled without authorisation.

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“Four casuarina trees were found to have been cut during the construction work. Departmental proceedings were initiated under the Uttar Pradesh Tree Protection Act, 1976 and a notice has been issued. The matter is currently at the investigation stage,” Rajni Kant, divisional forest officer (DFO), said.

According to the DFO, permission for felling 200 trees had been granted, while other applications are being examined. The department is yet to conclude the case or decide on any penalty, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Kant said the initial case was based on a spot inquiry by forest staff, and the investigation would establish who was responsible. “The notice is issued to seek the concerned person’s explanation. If they name another person or provide further information, it will be examined,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kant said the initial case was based on a spot inquiry by forest staff, and the investigation would establish who was responsible. “The notice is issued to seek the concerned person’s explanation. If they name another person or provide further information, it will be examined,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Activist Tongad, who raised concerns over the tree felling, said a separate application had been submitted seeking no-objection certificates (NOCs) for 531 trees in connection with the work.

Tongad said the park is one of Noida’s few dense green spaces and attracts residents for daily walks. “Development or facilities such as a deer park may be a good initiative, but it should not come at the cost of destroying an existing dense forest and park,” he said.

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Previously, HT had reported that the Noida authority’s horticulture department had listed 200 trees for felling and 331 trees and plants for transplantation as part of the project. The list included several species, including neem, peepal, sheesham, kikar, eucalyptus and teak. However, the exact number and species of trees felled at the site could not be independently established at the time.

The complainant had earlier sought details of the permissions obtained for the project and the measures being taken to protect the park’s existing green cover.

The proposed deer park is being developed over 30 acres within the 75-acre Biodiversity Park. The project involves the construction of animal enclosures and a boundary wall, along with plans for a pathway, reception, ticket counters and a veterinary clinic.