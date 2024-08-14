Noida’s concrete reversal: Footpaths and trees to get a new life

NOIDA: The Noida Authority will be undertaking works of removing concretisation from footpaths and areas surrounding trees, in a significant move towards creating more sustainable and eco-friendly environment, informed officials Tuesday. The directive, issued by the CEO of authority emphasises on the removal of concrete layers beneath the tiles on footpaths and side paths and replacing them with only a layer of granular sub base (GSB). (HT Photo)

The directive, recently issued by the chief executive officer, Lokesh M, comes amidst the opposition from environment activists in Noida bringing the issue to the notice of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is currently hearing the case of ‘rampant concretisation’ of footpaths, roadberms in Noida and Greater Noida.

The activists have been alleging that the practice was causing significant harm to the environment. Officials at horticulture department informed that process of identifying areas having concretized footpaths, concretised surroundings of trees, was underway.

The directive, issued by the CEO of authority emphasises on the removal of concrete layers beneath the tiles on footpaths and side paths and replacing them with only a layer of granular sub base (GSB).

“Replacing concrete under the tiles with GSB can help in several ways including promoting improved drainage, thereby reducing waterlogging, reducing soil erosion, enhancing stormwater management by filtering out pollutants, increasing tree root growth, improving soil quality, among other things. The decision aims to enhance the safety and durability of footpaths and strengthening the trees”, said CEO, Noida Authority, Lokesh M.

At present, the presence of concrete layers beneath tiles on footpaths leads to accumulation of water during rainfall, making them slippery and prone to accidents, besides environmental issues.

Deputy director, horticulture department, Anand Mohan said, “The deconcretisation process will be completed swiftly and the initiative is expected to improve overall infrastructure and aesthetical appeal of public places, while maintaining sustainable urban environment. The exercise has to be completed within a week”.

“While process of removing concretisation from public places is hassle-free, we are finding it challenging to make residents, who have concretised the spaces outside their houses, abide by the guideline. Steps will be undertaken to enforce the order”, added Mohan.

To be sure, various localities in Noida, including Sector 28, 37, 47, 50, 55, 62 among others, currently have concretised footpaths and the areas surrounding trees have also been concretised at several places.

A case regarding rampant concretisation of road berms is ongoing in NGT since May 2022. During a hearing in April 2024, the Central Pollution Control Borad (CPCB), responding in the matter, had declared the concretisation activity as a “threat” to the environment and sated that the roadsides must be made free from concretisation in Noida and Greater Noida.

While hearing the case on August 7, the green panel had summoned the CEOs of Noida and Greater Noida Authority over inaction despite repeated directions in the matter.