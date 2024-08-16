Noida: Woman harassed near Mall of India; two arrested

Noida: A 25-year-old woman was harassed by two men while she was waiting for a cab outside a prominent mall in Sector 18, Noida on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officers said on Friday, adding that following a swift action by police both suspects have been arrested. Police managed to trace the suspects with the help of surveillance and have registered a first information report (FIR). (HT Photo)

The incident came to light on Thursday as the woman took to social media and highlighted it.

“Trigger warning: Harassment. I was waiting for my cab near DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida. A bike crossed and the guy sitting at the back waved and asked ‘kya rate legi’ (What price will you charge?). He didn’t even stop and everything happened within a flick of seconds. Thankfully, I’m back at home safely right now,” the journalist, who works with a media house in Noida, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking to HT, the woman said, “The incident happened on the same day when marches were being taken out to ‘reclaim the streets’ to protest against the Kolkata rape and murder case. When I reached home safely, I was feeling frustrated and decided to write about the incident telling people that reclaiming the streets can only be symbolic because the ground reality is far from that.”

“Since the incident, I have been traumatised so much that I am unable to step out on the streets alone. I go to office and come back home along with a friend now,” she shared.

Following the post on X, Noida Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation to nab the suspects, said officials.

“The complainant was contacted by police and a written complaint was received from her. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 20 police station under section 75 (2) [making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday evening. CCTV footage around the spot was scanned and the two suspects were traced with the help of surveillance,” said Praveen Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

In the FIR, the complainant states, “I remember that the man was wearing a white T shirt and both the rider and pillion rider were wearing helmets. I did not want to destroy the accused’s future and career. I just want that they should get to know that what they did was wrong”.

On Friday morning, the two suspects were arrested.

“The two suspects have been identified as Ashwat Pal, 25, and Vipin Singh, 27, both of Muzaffarnagar and residents of Sector 20, Noida. The motorcycle used by the duo during the incident has also been impounded,” said the officer.

The journalist, who is a resident of Noida, said, “I am thankful to Noida Police for taking prompt action in the matter and making the whole process hassle-free for me as I did not even have to go to the police station. However, I believe, this issue is more of a cultural problem rather than law and order.”

