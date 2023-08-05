Ghaziabad police arrest man for robbing jeweller of 50,000

Police arrested a man and booked his accomplice for robbing a Meerut-based jeweller of ₹50,000 in cash and 650 g of gold jewellery outside a mall in Ghaziabad on Thursday evening, police said. Police also said that 650 g of gold jewellery was also robbed. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the two suspects were identified as Rohan Kumar, a resident of Madangir, Delhi, while his accomplice, currently evading arrest, was identified as Arjun. They added that they have recovered the entire 650 g of jewellery from Kumar’s possession.

Police said that Jahangir Malik, the victim jeweller, had travelled to Ghaziabad’s Chopla Market for a business deal with a jewellery trader and was in carrying cash and gold jewellery.

The estimated value of the gold jewellery is approximately ₹35-36 lakhs based on current prices, police said.

In response to Malik’s complaint, an FIR was lodged under Section 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sihani Gate police station.

Malik in his FIR, said, “Two motorcyclists halted my car near the Opulent Mall after informing the driver of an alleged oil leak from the car’s engine. Upon stopping and inspecting the car’s bonnet, the two motorcyclists absconded with the bag containing jewellery and cash that was stored in the vehicle. I immediately alerted the police.”

Nipun Agarwal, the deputy commissioner of police (city), said, “Subsequently, the jeweller also informed us that the suspects likely deployed a substance, possibly pepper spray, to distract them further. We organized four teams and scrutinized at least two dozen CCTV cameras, which provided us with leads about the suspects. We also received assistance from the Delhi police. Acting on local intelligence, one of the suspects was apprehended near the New Bus Adda metro station, while his accomplice remains at large.”

DCP Agarwal also said that the two suspects frequently trail businessmen and traders who commute in their vehicles to prominent markets, employing a similar modus operandi.

“We have recovered the entirety of the stolen jewellery, and the cash is expected to be retrieved upon the arrest of the second suspect,” added the DCP.

