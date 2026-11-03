Road rage: Four held for assaulting women wrestlers in Ghaziabad market

Ghaziabad: Four people were arrested on Monday in Ghaziabad for allegedly assaulting two female wrestlers -- aged 23 and 12 -- along with their two family members following an altercation over passage of a vehicle near Morti village on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the incident took place as the four victims were headed to wrestling event in their car. The victims did not sustain severe injuries in the incident. (Representational image)

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According to police, the incident took place as the four victims were headed to wrestling event in their car. The victims did not sustain severe injuries in the incident.

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“The 12-year-old buddying wrestler was with her father, and the 23-year-old was with her brother. On their way to the event, they asked the suspects in a busy market to get out of the way. It led to an altercation, said Santosh Kumar Tripathi, SHO of Nandgram police station.

“Later, in his complaint against the four men, the young girl’s father alleged that during the altercation the suspects attempted to also physically exploit his daughter. On Monday, all four suspects were arrested from Morti,” the SHO added.

“The suspects are local men, they were identified as local residents, aged 23-35 years,” said ACP Ziauddin Ahmad.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR was registered on Sunday at the Nandgram police station under the BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), and sections of the Pocso Act, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was registered on Sunday at the Nandgram police station under the BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), and sections of the Pocso Act, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR also alleged that the suspects made an attempt to physically exploit the girl during the incident; hence, provisions of Pocso were included, the officials added.