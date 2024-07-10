Road rage: Guests in wedding procession beaten up by men on bikes; three arrested

Several guests at a wedding procession were allegedly beaten up by locals in Loni’s Indrapuri locality late Tuesday night following a road rage incident, police officers said on Wednesday, adding that three people were arrested in connection with the incident. Police said the FIR was registered against Rozu, Islam, Naeem and Nadeem (all single names) and several other unidentified men (Representational image only)

The police said a wedding procession was going through Indrapuri in Loni around 9.30pm on Tuesday while several men on two-wheelers passed by the wedding party.

“The suspects were on motorcycles and scooters. Their two-wheelers brushed past the wedding guests in the procession. This resulted in an altercation and the men on two-wheelers allegedly beat up the guests and fled after issuing threats. The suspects also called up their accomplices during the incident. About five to six guests suffered injuries but they are stable,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar.

In this connection, Devi Singh, a relative of the bride, gave a police complaint at Loni Border police station on Wednesday. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 119(2) (use of force or violence by an unlawful assembly), 115(2) (causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (insult), 352 (intentional insult), and 324(4) (for causing damages).

Police said the FIR was registered against Rozu, Islam, Naeem and Nadeem (all single names) and several other unidentified men.

“The men severely beat up guests who had come to attend wedding of my sister-in-law. Their bikes hit our guests and when we objected, they attacked us. Even a gold chain of one of the guests went missing during the attack. The suspects are locals and fled after issuing threats. The incident also delayed the wedding ceremony,” Devi Singh said in the FIR.

The police on Wednesday afternoon said they arrested three suspects, Islam, Naeem and Nadeem.

“Three suspects were arrested while our teams are trying to trace the others. They will be arrested soon,” the ACP said.