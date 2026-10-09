Sahibabad fireworks explosion: 30-year-old man dies, toll rises to two

Ghaziabad:A 30-year-old man died on Thursday while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained after Monday’s fireworks explosion at a community centre in Sahibabad, police said.

Five people were injured in the explosion while filling fireworks into effigies being prepared for Dussehra at a community centre in Lajpat Nagar.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rishabh Singh, 30, son of contractor Anil Singh, 45, who died on Tuesday. This is the second casualty in the case.

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Five people were injured in the explosion while filling fireworks into effigies being prepared for Dussehra at a community centre in Lajpat Nagar.

“Anil Singh died during treatment on Tuesday, while his son succumbed to severe burn injuries at a hospital in Delhi. He suffered 80-90% burns. Three other people are still undergoing treatment. An FIR has been registered by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. We are trying to find out the source of the firecrackers brought by the contractor and who allowed them to prepare effigies at the corporation’s community centre,” said Amit Saxena, ACP of Sahibabad.

According to police, the three other injured men were identified as Raju, 34, Rajat Kumar, 30, and Mahendra Kumar, 36. All five are from Pilkhuwa in the Hapur district and had come to Sahibabad for preparing effigies.

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{{^usCountry}} “The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.However, Raju told police that they were preparing food on an electric heater at the community centre when a short circuit occurred. He suffered an electric shock, lost consciousness and could not recall what happended afterwards,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.However, Raju told police that they were preparing food on an electric heater at the community centre when a short circuit occurred. He suffered an electric shock, lost consciousness and could not recall what happended afterwards,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

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The ACP said the explosion also damaged parts of the community centre building.

Based on a complaint filed by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, police have registered an FIR against unidentified people under BNS Sections 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc.), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 324(3) (mischief causing damage), and relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.

Renu Singh, additional municipal commissioner and corporation’s property in-charge, said, “No permission had been taken to prepare effigies and fill fireworks at the community centre. The corporation got an FIR registered against unidentified persons. We are now trying to put an SOP in place for our community centres and also find out who was responsible for looking after the centre.”