Spat over flat tire leaves security guard hit with a brick in Greater Noida

NOIDA: A trivial argument over a flat tire at a repair shop near the Surajpur Industrial Area in Greater Noida escalated into a violent fight, leaving a 50-year-old security guard injured, police officers said on Friday, adding that he was hit with a brick on his head allegedly by a man who arrived in his punctured car. The injured guard was rushed to a nearby private hospital by passersby, who also alerted the police. He is currently hospitalised. (Representational image)

According to BS Veer Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Noida, the incident occurred after a man, Sameer (single name), 30, arrived at the shop early morning to get his car’s puncture fixed. Shyoraj (single name), the security guard stationed at the shop, informed him that the garage would open at 9am and only then he could be helped.

“This seemingly trivial matter sparked an argument between the driver and Shyoraj and as tempers flared, what began as verbal abuse soon took a violent turn. The driver, in a sudden fit of rage, allegedly struck Shyoraj on the head with a brick, leaving him injured,” the ACP said.

Sameer, the car owner, meanwhile was nabbed shortly thereafter. He has been booked under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) 333 (trespass) 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

A quick background check of the number plate of the car revealed that 13 traffic fines worth ₹45,000 are pending against the car owner.