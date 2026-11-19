Police have arrested three men for allegedly breaking into two locked flats in a Noida housing society on October 12 and stealing valuables worth ₹1.5 crore, while efforts are underway to trace their fourth accomplice, officers said on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly broke into two locked flats in a Sector 50 housing society using a fake number plate and escaped with gold and silver ornaments.

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Police said the suspects, who are in their 30s, are residents of Delhi.

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Thieves allegedly broke into two locked flats in a gated society in Noida’s Sector 50 and escaped with valuables, including gold and silver ornaments, while the residents were away, police said.

The first house belongs to Nitin Jain, an IT professional. He was away attending a family function in Panipat, Haryana, when the suspects broke into his home using a cutter to break the door latch and escaped with valuables worth around ₹1 crore. After stealing valuables from Jain’s flat, the suspects targeted another locked flat in the same building and stole valuables worth ₹50 lakh.

The police investigation revealed that the suspects approached the society in a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and managed to enter the premises from the backside, where no guards were deployed. Officers said the suspects had used a fake registration number plate on the car.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, multiple teams were formed to trace the suspects. “After scanning nearly 400 CCTV cameras and checking 4,000 registration number plates, the suspects were arrested in Noida on Thursday,” Noida deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Preeti Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, multiple teams were formed to trace the suspects. “After scanning nearly 400 CCTV cameras and checking 4,000 registration number plates, the suspects were arrested in Noida on Thursday,” Noida deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Preeti Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The suspects revealed that they used to target locked houses in Delhi. On October 12, they conducted a recce of the society and entered after finding a loophole in its security. Three barged inside, while the fourth suspect remained in the car,” the DCP added.

A car, two fake number plates and gold jewellery were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that a case was registered at Sector 49 police station and further investigation was underway.