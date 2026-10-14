Thieves steal valuables worth ₹1.5 crore from two locked flats in Noida’s Sector 50 society

Thieves allegedly broke into two locked flats in a gated society in Noida’s Sector 50 and escaped with valuables worth ₹1.5 crore, including gold and silver ornaments, while the residents were away, police said. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station, and four teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station, and four teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

The complainant, Nitin Jain, is an IT professional who resides with his family at Crescent Apartment in Sector 50.

“On October 12, when I was in Panipat with my family to attend a family function, I received a call from my neighbour around 3 pm informing me that the lock of my flat had been found broken,” Jain told HT.

Jain, who had left home on October 11, returned upon receiving the information about the theft. He found his house ransacked, with the locks of the cupboards broken. “Gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1 crore, including cash, were missing,” Jain said.

Jain later learnt that the thieves had also broken into another flat on the fourth floor of the building. “The owner of the fourth-floor flat had left for America around three to four days before the incident. We came to know that valuables worth ₹50 lakh were stolen from his flat,” he added.

Police officers said that around 2.45 am on Monday, a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R stopped next to the society’s boundary wall, and the thieves entered by jumping over it.

According to Jain, CCTV footage showed that the thieves left the premises after around two hours. The incident was also captured by another CCTV camera installed in the flat opposite Jain’s. Two suspects wearing gloves and caps can be seen locking the door of Jain’s opposite flat from outside before breaking the lock of his flat using an iron cutter.

Police officers said that a case was registered under Section 305(A) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We found security lapses in the society. There were four guards at the entrance when the burglars gained entry from the other side. Due to the rain in the early hours of October 12, the guards also stayed near the gate. The faces of the suspects were not visible on the CCTV cameras installed in the society,” station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49 Ramprasad Sharma said.

Crescent Apartment Residents Welfare Association (RWA) vice-president Anand Kalra blamed the police for inadequate security around the society. “There should be an adequate police presence in the area to prevent such incidents. This is a complete law-and-order issue. If we are forced to increase the number of guards in our society and install more CCTV cameras, it will ultimately reflect that the police are not providing sufficient security to residents. There are 125 flats in our society, and four guards are deployed during the day and night,” he said.