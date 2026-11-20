Noida: Three suspects were arrested on Thursday for allegedly making off with valuables worth ₹1.5 crore from two locked flats in a Sector 50 society in Noida on October 12, police said, adding that a fourth suspect is absconding.

Officials said the arrested suspects, who are in their 30s, are Delhi residents. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the arrested suspects, who are in their 30s, are Delhi residents.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“After scanning nearly 400 CCTV cameras and checking 4,000 registration number plates, the suspects were arrested in Noida on Thursday,” said Preeti Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“The suspects revealed that they used to target locked houses in Delhi. On October 12, they conducted a recce of the society and entered after finding a loophole in its security. Three barged inside, while the fourth suspect remained in the car,” the DCP added.

Police said the suspects used a fake registration number plate on the car during the incident.

A car, two fake number plates and gold jewellery were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that a case was registered at Sector 49 police station and further investigation is underway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On October 12, the three suspects broke into the house of Nitin Jain, an IT professional, when he was away attending a family function in Panipat, Haryana. The suspects broke the door latch with a cutter and escaped with valuables worth around ₹1 crore. After Jain’s flat, the suspects targeted another locked flat in the same building and made off with valuables worth ₹50 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 12, the three suspects broke into the house of Nitin Jain, an IT professional, when he was away attending a family function in Panipat, Haryana. The suspects broke the door latch with a cutter and escaped with valuables worth around ₹1 crore. After Jain’s flat, the suspects targeted another locked flat in the same building and made off with valuables worth ₹50 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Investigation found that the suspects approached the gated society in a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and entered the premises from the society’s backside, where no guards were deployed, said officials.

Subsequently, multiple teams were formed to trace the suspects.