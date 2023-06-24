Two arrested for performing stunts on goods train in Noida

A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested two suspects on Friday after a short video allegedly showed two men performing stunts on a moving goods train passing through the NTPC plant in Jarcha went viral on social media platforms on Thursday, police said adding that during the initial investigation, the suspects claimed to have performed the act “just for fun.” A screen grab of the video of two men on a moving train, which went viral on Thursday.

Pal Singh, SHO of Jarcha police station, said, “Taking the cognizance of the 28-second video, a team comprising Jarcha police and the RPF swiftly identified the suspects and arrested them on Friday”. He further added that since the incident took place within the railway jurisdiction, the suspects were handed over to the railway police.

SK Verma, Dadri Railway SHO, said that the suspects were identified as Rinku (22) and Prince (23), both students in Class 11 and residents of Ranoli Latifpur village in Jarcha locality. “The informer and local residents played a crucial role in identifying the two men during the investigation,” he said adding that it was discovered that the duo had gone to bathe in a canal near the NTPC plant.

While bathing, they took advantage of a slow-moving goods train passing over the canal. They climbed onto the wagon and positioned themselves between two wagons to perform their stunts, officials aware of the matter said.

“They used a camera stand to record the video, which was apparently filmed approximately two months ago and subsequently uploaded on Instagram to garner views,” said Railway SHO Verma. Subsequently, the video was downloaded from their social media account and shared on other platforms.

Once the video went viral on Thursday, appropriate action was taken, resulting in the suspects being booked under Sections 147 (entering a railway area without lawful authority) and 156 (traveling on the roof, step, or engine of a train) of the Railway Act at Dadri Railway Police Station on Friday. Further investigations into the case are currently underway, police said.