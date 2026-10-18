Two bodies found in Ghaziabad and Noida

Ghaziabad: An unidentified man’s body was found at an isolated plot in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden area on Saturday night in a decomposed condition, police said on Sunday.

A ragpicker in Ghaziabad noticed the body around 9.30pm on Saturday in an isolated plot in Shalimar Garden area. It was partially submerged in the water, with only back portion visible. (Representational image)

According to the police, a ragpicker noticed the body around 9.30pm on Saturday in an isolated plot in Shalimar Garden area. It was partially submerged in the water.

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Official said the ragpicker alerted locals before the police were informed on emergency helpline. Initially, it was suspected to be a headless body since only lower part was visible. But after retrieving it from water, the head was found intact. “The man was wearing a T-shirt and pants, and no documents were recovered from his possession,” said Avadhesh Tripathi, station house officer (SHO), Shalimar Garden.

“The body is suspected to be three to four days old. Due to its decomposed state, it is yet to be confirmed whether the man had suffered any injuries,” the SHO added.

Police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report.

“We have circulated photographs and details of the body’s appearance to all police stations in the district and neighbouring districts to identify the man. Locals have also been informed to help with the identification,” the SHO said, adding that a case would be registered following the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, in neighbouring Noida, an unidentified body was found on Sunday in an open drain in Barola village near Sector 49. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, in neighbouring Noida, an unidentified body was found on Sunday in an open drain in Barola village near Sector 49. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased was later identified as a 23-year-old, originally from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, who resides in Barola.

Official said, the body was sent for autopsy. “According to Sahil’s family members, he was a drug addict. Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have fallen into the drain while intoxicated and drowned,” the Noida police said in a statement. Officials said a probe is underway.