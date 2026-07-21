Two killed, 1 critical after their bike crashes into divider in Noida

Noida: Two men were killed and one was seriously injured after their motorcycle rammed into a divider under Sector 96 underpass in Noida on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 12.45pm while they were returning from Sadarpur, Sector 45, towards Sector 96 and their bike hit the divider. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the three by first names as Gulshan, 18, Nasir, 18, both residents of Salarpur, Noida and the third, as a neighbourhood friend, Chandan, 27.

The incident took place around 12.45pm while they were returning from Sadarpur, Sector 45, towards Sector 96 and their bike hit the divider.

“They were riding at a high speed and were not wearing helmets. They suffered severe head injuries. After receiving information, police took them to a nearby hospital, where Gulshan was declared dead. The other two were referred to a Delhi hospital,” the officer added.

Manisha Singh, ADCP (Noida) told HT, “The condition of two injured was critical. They were referred to a Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.”

Sahil, the victim’s friend who was on another bike, told HT at night, “Gulshan was declared dead at a hospital in Noida, while Chandan was declared dead at Safdarjung Hospital. Nasir is critical.”

Sahil alleged that his friends received emergency care about an hour later after his mother called a private ambulance.

Police were informed that the three were returning from a school, along with two other friends, who were riding another motorbike a few metres ahead of them. The other motorcycle was unaffected.

“We had gone to a school in Sector 46 for the admission of our friends, Nasir and Ajay, to Class 11. Ajay was riding pillion with me when Chandan’s bike, which was behind us, rammed into the divider,” he said.

3 injured after dumper hits them on FNG

Separately, a 38-year-old woman and her two kids, aged six and eight, sustained severe injuries on Monday afternoon while crossing the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad road after a dumper allegedly hit them near a U-turn.

“The woman had gone to pick her children around 2.30pm after school time and they were crossing from Sorkha to Pushta side. The dumper’ driver managed to escape, leaving behind his vehicle,” said Pramod Kumar, SHO, Sector 113 police station.

A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the woman’s husband, the SHO added.