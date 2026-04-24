UP govt aims to cut road accidents by 50% in 2026

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh transport department has directed regional transport officials to prepare a new plan with all possible efforts such as road engineering, rapid response during the golden hour, and public awareness in a bid to reduce accidents by 50 per cent. According to the data released by the transport department on Wednesday, the first quarter (January to March) of 2026 saw a 0.4 per cent (%) decrease in road accidents in Uttar Pradesh and a 3.4% decrease in fatalities compared to the same period in 2025. (HT Archive)

Mayank Jyoti, additional transport commissioner, in a letter (a copy of it accessed by HT) sent to all transport department officials on Wednesday, said that the State Road Safety Council has set a goal to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 50%in 2026 compared to the previous year.

He has directed district-level committees to prepare action plans and take measures such as improved road engineering, quick accident response, and better trauma care within the “golden hour” to meet this target.

The Council expressed dissatisfaction with districts that failed to make significant progress in reducing accidents and deaths, he stated.

Udit Narayan, ARTO (Enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar said that awareness and enforcement drives are already underway in Noida and Greater Noida, showing positive results with fewer accidents and fatalities. “Efforts would be intensified to achieve the 50 per cent reduction target,” he said.

According to the data released by the transport department on Wednesday, the first quarter (January to March) of 2026 saw a 0.4 per cent (%) decrease in road accidents in Uttar Pradesh and a 3.4% decrease in fatalities compared to the same period in 2025.

In 2025, the state recorded 12,549 accidents and 6,863 deaths, while in 2026, the numbers were slightly lower at 12,502 accidents and 6,629 deaths. However, the number of people injured increased by 5.5%, from 9,453 in 2025 to 9,969 in 2026.

At the district level, Gautam Budh Nagar saw a notable improvement, with accidents dropping by 23%, from 300 in 2025 to 231 in 2026. Deaths also decreased by 13.2%, from 122 in 2025 to 106 in 2026, and the number of injured persons dropped by 17.4%, from 219 to 181, states the statistics.

In terms of overall figures for Gautam Budh Nagar, the district saw 1,098 accidents in 2025, resulting in 430 deaths and 903 injuries. This was a slight improvement over 2024, when there were 1,165 accidents, 462 deaths, and 966 injuries.