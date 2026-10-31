UP plans ‘Singapore City’ near Noida International Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to develop a dedicated “Singapore City” in Sector 7 near Noida International Airport at Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Friday. The upcoming unique urban area for high-end customers will get investments from Singapore and fuel growth in real estate, officials explained.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and a 14-member high-level delegation of Singapore industrialists and investors met in Lucknow on Wednesday to discuss about the project. (HT Photo)

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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and a 14-member high-level delegation of Singapore industrialists and investors met in Lucknow on Wednesday to discuss about the project. The state government then announced their plan to develop this project that will fuel growth and create opportunities in this region, officials said.

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Led by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the delegation expressed interest in investing in key sectors, including logistics, semiconductors, data centres, green energy, urban planning and hospitality.

The visit follows the chief minister’s trip to Singapore, aimed at strengthening investment ties between the two countries.

According to officials aware of the project, Adityanath had proposed setting up a dedicated “Singapore City” near the airport and identified some priority areas for cooperation during the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have planned to develop Singapore City near Noida International Airport. Key areas of cooperation include multimodal logistics and warehousing, high-tech manufacturing, including semiconductor fabrication and electronics, data centres, cloud services and artificial intelligence, and clean technologies such as solar energy, green hydrogen, waste management and water recycling. Singapore’s technology and Uttar Pradesh’s potential will script a new chapter in global growth,” The press statement issued by the chief minister on Friday read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have planned to develop Singapore City near Noida International Airport. Key areas of cooperation include multimodal logistics and warehousing, high-tech manufacturing, including semiconductor fabrication and electronics, data centres, cloud services and artificial intelligence, and clean technologies such as solar energy, green hydrogen, waste management and water recycling. Singapore’s technology and Uttar Pradesh’s potential will script a new chapter in global growth,” The press statement issued by the chief minister on Friday read. {{/usCountry}}

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CM Adityanath said the state accounted for around 55% of India’s total mobile phone production and 60% of electronic component manufacturing, as per the statement.

SBF chairman Mark Lee and other delegation members had visited industrial areas in Noida and Greater Noida before the meeting. Officials said they appreciated the state’s infrastructure, ease of doing business and investor-friendly policies. The delegation also praised projects such as Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Medical Devices Park and the proposed semiconductor cluster in Greater Noida and the Yeida region.

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Referring to Singapore’s development model, Adityanath said the vision of its founding leader, the late Lee Kuan Yew, had demonstrated that a country’s global standing depended more on its vision, efficiency and optimal utilisation of resources than on its geographical size. He also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 12 years, India had transformed from being described as a “fragile economy” into one of the world’s leading and robust economies, said Yeida officials.