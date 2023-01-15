Wife, lover held for killing husband in Greater Noida: Police

Noida police on Friday arrested two persons identified as Neetu and Harpal in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old man who had gone missing since January 2, officials said.

Police said that on January 10, Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida received a complaint from one Chotelal, who claimed that his brother, Satish Pal, a resident of Saraswati Kunj in Bisrakh, was missing, officials said. Based on the complaint, police brought in Pal’s wife Neetu, after finding out that she did not file a missing report.

After an investigation was launched, the police questioned neighbours and friends of both the deceased husband and the wife and called in Harpal, a resident of Gaur City-1, for questioning who frequently used ti visit Pal’s house, as per the neighbours, police said.

Upon interrogating Harpal, he informed that he and Pal’s wife Neetu were having an affair and both planned to kill Pal and roped in another friend in the plan, police said.

The third person was identified as Gaurav, who was on the run since the time of the alleged murder, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, informed Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), central Noida.

According to police, the accused mixed sleeping pills in Pal’s drink and strangled him to death and later, the three accused took the body to the neighbour’s house, which was under construction and buried it, police said. The incident took place on January 2.

“The accused informed that the two men buried the body under the septic tank at the neighbour’s house, the site where they were working as masons, and covered it with concrete. We took permission to dig the area and recovered the body on a Saturday night. It has been sent for autopsy,” said the ADCP.

Both Neetu and Harpal were booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen the offender), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that the accused persons were produced before a magistrate who sent them to judicial custody.